Brault (2-1) threw 5.1 shutout innings with three hits, two walks and five strikeouts to earn a victory against the Reds on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old turned in his best outing of the season, but he has been improving a little bit over the last week or so. In his last three starts, Brault has allowed four runs in 14.1 innings (2.51 ERA). Unfortunately, he dug himself a huge hole early in the season, so he still has a 5.87 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. Brault is also 2-1 with 26 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. With this encouraging outing and the amount of injuries the Pirates have in their rotation, there's a good chance Brault will start again soon.