Brault allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three batters in five innings Wednesday against the Brewers. He didn't factor into the decision.

While Brault was unable to pick up his second straight win over the Brewers, the southpaw turned in another respectable performance and left the game with a one-run lead. He doesn't miss many bats, as evidenced by his 18 strikeouts in 29.2 innings this season, but he owns a healthy 2.81 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in three starts since entering the rotation at the beginning of September. His next start - which is lined up for Sept. 28 against the Nationals - will come on ample rest as the Pirates have a pair of off days in the next week.