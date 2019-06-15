Brault (3-1) tossed six scoreless innings while allowing eight hits and no walks with six strikeouts to earn a victory against the Marlins on Friday.

This is exactly what the Pirates needed to snap their seven-game losing streak. While Brault did allow eight hits, which was his most allowed in a game since May 12, none were for extra bases, and the Marlins went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Brault got off to a horrific start this season, but he owns a 3-0 record with a 2.05 ERA in his last six starts. Overall, Brault is 3-1 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 47 innings. He will start again Friday at home against the Padres.