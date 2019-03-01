Pirates' Steven Brault: Unable to find plate Thursday
Brault gave up four runs on three hits and four walks in one inning against the Yankees on Thursday.
He failed to record an out in the second inning before the team removed him. Brault, who overhauled his mechanics in the offseason, will need to show better control to make the team - he threw only 22 of 46 pitches for strikes Thursday. The lefty remains a long shot to win the team's fifth starter's spot, but is more likely ticketed for the bullpen. Considering that he has a minor-league option available, there's a chance he could even begin 2019 in Triple-A.
