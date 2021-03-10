Brault started and pitched two scoreless innings against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing no hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

The walks are worrisome, as the lefty has compiled a career 4.65 BB/9 mark. Brault, who will serve as a starter in 2021, registered a career-best 3.38 ERA in 42.2 innings last season. He threw his fastball less than ever (50.7 percent), limiting hard contact (31.9 percent) -- a number much better than the 38.6 percent in 2019. His xFIP of 4.85 was only slightly better than his career 5.04 xFIP and a .243 BABIP was well below his .302 average over five years, however. The 28-year-old showed signs of improvement in 2020, but unless he can improve upon his control then his results will prove inconsistent from start to start.