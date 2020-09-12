Brault (0-3) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks Friday, as the Pirates fell to the Royals 4-3. He struck out six.

Brault once again struggled with command, bringing his season totals to just 24 strikeouts versus 17 walks. Friday's outing raised his season ERA to 4.73. His next start will likely come next week against Cincinnati, who he held to three runs over 4.2 innings in their previous matchup.