Pirates' Steven Brault: Vying for rotation spot
Brault is set to compete for the final spot in the Pirates' rotation during spring training, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Jameson Taillon, Chris Archer, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove are all seemingly assured spots in the rotation, so the final gig will come down to Brault, Jordan Lyles and Nick Kingham. General manager Neal Huntington recently indicated that Lyles likely ranks as the early frontrunner for the fifth spot, but Brault could change that thinking with a strong spring. Brault previously competed for a rotation job in camp last season but ultimately lost the battle to Trevor Williams and instead spent much of 2018 in the bullpen. The lefty compiled a 4.61 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 91.2 innings across 45 appearances (five starts).
