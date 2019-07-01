Pirates' Steven Brault: Walks three in no-decision
Brault allowed one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out five batters and taking the no-decision in the loss to the Brewers.
Even in yielding just one run, it certainly wasn't a great outing from Brault. He needed 97 pitches (61 strikes) to get through 4.2 frames. Still, it was the eighth straight appearance where the 27-year-old allowed three or fewer runs. Brault will carry a 4.29 ERA into Friday's home rematch with Milwaukee.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...