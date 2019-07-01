Brault allowed one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out five batters and taking the no-decision in the loss to the Brewers.

Even in yielding just one run, it certainly wasn't a great outing from Brault. He needed 97 pitches (61 strikes) to get through 4.2 frames. Still, it was the eighth straight appearance where the 27-year-old allowed three or fewer runs. Brault will carry a 4.29 ERA into Friday's home rematch with Milwaukee.