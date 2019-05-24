Brault is scheduled to pitch behind an opener Friday against the Dodgers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Brault earned the win as the primary pitcher Saturday and will once again follow an opener against the Dodgers. The 27-year-old has an 8.24 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB through 19.2 innings and remains an unappealing fantasy option against one of the best offenses in the National League.