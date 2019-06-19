Brault will start Sunday against the Padres, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brault will get another start with Jordan Lyles (hamstring) not quite ready to return from the injured list. The southpaw has impressed over his past five appearances, compiling a 1.65 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB in 27.1 innings. He could make a case to stay in the rotation beyond Sunday's outing with a strong showing.

