Pirates' Steven Brault: Won't make Opening Day
Brault (shoulder) has made progress but won't make the Opening Day roster, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Brault was shut down with a strained left shoulder at the start of March. He'll be re-evaluated later this week but won't have time to build back up to regular-season shape by Opening Day. His expected return date should become clearer following his doctor's visit.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Shut down with sore shoulder•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Looks good Sunday•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Could be two-way player•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Mauled in Milwaukee•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Ruins progress with awful start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: First base
Bargain first basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are four candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.