Brault (shoulder) has made progress but won't make the Opening Day roster, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brault was shut down with a strained left shoulder at the start of March. He'll be re-evaluated later this week but won't have time to build back up to regular-season shape by Opening Day. His expected return date should become clearer following his doctor's visit.

