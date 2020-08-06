Pirates manager Derek Shelton said that Chad Kuhl would start Friday's game against the Twins rather than Brault, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

After Brault was piggybacked by Kuhl in both pitchers' first two appearances of 2020, the Pirates' game notes initially listed the former as being in line for another start Friday. Though Shelton clarified that Kuhl will instead draw the start in the series opener, the skipper was unwilling to say whether Brault would follow Kuhl. Since Brault has tossed five scoreless frames for his first two turns, it would be surprising if he was moved into an exclusive bullpen role at this time.