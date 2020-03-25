Play

Brault (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brault as shut down from throwing for at least two weeks due to a shoulder strain back on March 2. It's now been nearly four weeks and nothing has changed on that front. With the resumption of play still up in the air, however, it remains to be seen whether or not he'll miss any time.

