Wright (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Wright's recent seasons have involved Tommy John surgery, a suspension for domestic violence and another for performance-enhancing drugs. His surgery came back in October of 2019, so he's probably able to get into game action soon. It's hard to see him carving out a significant role given that he's a 36-year-old who recorded a 4.71 ERA in his previous three seasons and is coming off a major procedure, though knuckleballers often age more gracefully than other pitchers.