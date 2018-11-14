Pirates' Tahnaj Thomas: Heads to Pittsburgh

Thomas was traded to Pittsburgh from Cleveland on Monday alongside Erik Gonzalez and Dante Mendoza in exchange for Jordan Luplow and Max Moroff.

Thomas appeared in eight games (six starts) in the Rookie League this past year, recording a 4.58 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 19.2 innings. The 19-year-old right-hander will likely advance to the Low-A level during the 2019 season.