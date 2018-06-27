Pirates' Tanner Anderson: Called up to majors

Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Anderson has a 2.34 ERA in 34.2 innings at the Triple-A level this year, with an uninspiring 16.7 percent strikeout rate but an excellent 4.2 percent walk rate. A 20th-round pick in the 2015 draft, Anderson has never pitched in the big leagues before. Sean Rodriguez was placed on the disabled list with a quad strain in a corresponding move.

