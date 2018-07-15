The Pirates recalled Anderson from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Anderson will offer the Pirates a fresh arm out of the bullpen in their final game before the All-Star break after the team used six different relievers during Saturday's doubleheader wins over the Brewers. The right-hander previously made his major-league debut July 2 against the Dodgers, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over two innings. Look for manager Clint Hurdle to limit Anderson's usage to low-leverage spots while the 25-year-old is up with the big club.

