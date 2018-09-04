Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Anderson has made just two appearances for the Pirates this season, allowing seven runs (six earned) while posting a 1:4 K:BB across three innings during those outings. He fared much better with Indianapolis, compiling a 2.64 ERA and 49:15 K:BB across 61.1 innings with the Triple-A club. Anderson will likely be limited to low-leverage work over the final month of the season.

