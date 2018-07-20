Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Anderson joined Pittsburgh's bullpen Sunday, and he made one appearance against Milwaukee during his lates big-league stint, allowing one run on one hit and two walks across one frame. He'll head back to the minors, where he's posted a 2.17 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 37.1 innings this season.

