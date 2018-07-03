Pirates' Tanner Anderson: Shuttled back to Indianapolis

Anderson was sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Liz Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Anderson appeared in just one game after getting his contract purchased last week, during which he surrendered six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out one across two innings versus the Dodgers on Monday. Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled in order to add extra depth to the Pirates' bullpen.

