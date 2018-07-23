Hearn struck out nine over six scoreless innings Sunday in Double-A Altoona's 6-5 loss to Reading. He scattered three hits and two walks in the 95-pitch outing.

The lefty has been lights out for Altoona over his last 10 outings, covering 56.1 innings and delivering a pristine 2.08 ERA over that stretch. After posting double-digit K/9 marks at each of his last four stops in the minors, Hearn has seen his strikeout rate tail off slightly in his move to the Eastern League, but the 6-foot-5 lefty still remains one of the top arms in the Pittsburgh system.