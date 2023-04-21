Johnson (hamstring) was activated off the injured list Friday at Single-A Bradenton, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Johnson missed the first few weeks of the Florida State League season after suffering a right hamstring strain in the early part of spring training, but he's all set now to continue his climb through the Pirates' minor-league system. The 18-year-old middle infielder was the No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft out of a high school in Georgia.
