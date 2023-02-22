Johnson is expected to be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days after sustaining a right hamstring strain Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

How quickly Johnson returns to action has implications for his development as a prospect, but even if he quickly moves past the hamstring injury and impresses in the minors, he won't be a serious candidate to join the Pirates at any point in the 2023 season. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft slashed .278/.408/.472 with one home run and four stolen bases across 49 plate appearances in his first taste of full-season ball at Single-A Bradenton late last season.