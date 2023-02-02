Johnson has been invited to the major-league side of Pirates camp this spring.

The No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 Draft, Johnson held his own in his debut last season, posting a .794 OPS with one home run over 23 games between the Pirates' Florida Complex League team and Low-A Bradenton. Johnson could move up the ladder faster than most prospects making the jump from high school given his excellent plate skills, but it will still take him multiple years to reach the majors. Fellow top prospects Henry Davis and Quinn Priester will also be in Pirates camp as non-roster invitees.