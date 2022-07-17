The Pirates have selected Johnson with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Those who follow the top of the draft have known about Johnson for over a year thanks to his legendary hit tool. Some scouts go all the way back to Joe Mauer or Ken Griffey Jr. when trying to find a comparable high school hitter. While prep position players with a 70-grade hit tool are rare, it's even rarer to see likely second basemen who stand 5-foot-8 getting selected in the top 10 of the draft. He played shortstop in high school in Atlanta and was routinely pitched around, and top decision makers haven't been able to watch him much this year against similarly talented competition. Unlike players like Luis Arraez and Steven Kwan, Johnson comfortably projects for average or better power, so there is immense four-category fantasy upside if his hit tool ends up being as good as advertised. However, he is already physically maxed out and won't be a threat on the bases.