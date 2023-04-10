Single-A Bradenton placed Johnson (hamstring) on its 7-day injured list Friday.
Johnson will open the minor-league season on the shelf while he continues to recover from the right hamstring strain he suffered in late February. The 18-year-old infielder is taking part in workouts at extended spring training and could be ready to make his 2023 debut at some point before the end of April.
