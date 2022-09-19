Johnson batted .278/.408/.472 with one home run, four steals and a 10:12 BB:K across 13 games for Single-A Bradenton to close out the campaign.

He struggled mightily through nine games in rookie ball (.130/.310/.217), but the Pirates weren't discouraged and bumped the 2022 draft's No. 4 pick up to Single-A, where he put up a more-than-respectable conclusion to the season. Johnson's highly advanced plate skills and power projection make him a prospect to watch, and it's notable that he's been active on the basepaths despite generally being rated as an average runner.