Johnson was promoted from Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

The 19-year-old second baseman slashed .244/.419/.448 with 13 home runs and seven steals in 75 games at Single-A, and he had been walking more than striking out over the past six weeks, so it was time for a new challenge. Johnson's bat will carry him, so if he keeps hitting he will keep climbing through the minors and could make his big league debut in a couple years.