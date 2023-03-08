Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters that Johnson (hamstring) is expected to miss at least six weeks from his original injury date of Feb. 21, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports.

Johnson strained his right hamstring while taking part in MLB camp. The fourth pick of the 2022 MLB Draft will be out of action for at least another few weeks, and the Pirates will certainly not rush one of their most important young players back onto the field. There should be more updates on Johnson's status in the coming weeks.