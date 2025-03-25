Harrington was reassigned to minor-league spring training Monday.
It was reported earlier in the day that Harrington appeared to be on the outside of the Opening Day roster looking in, and the team made the move official Monday evening. Still, the future is bright for the 23-year-old right-hander, who will be in the mix for a mid-season promotion.
