The Pirates acquired Tawa from the Diamondbacks on Friday in exchange for Henry Davis, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Tawa has hit .225/.287/.375 with 18 home runs, 16 steals, a 25.7 percent strikeout rate and an 8.2 percent walk rate covering 178 contests in his first two big-league seasons. The 27-year-old can handle every outfield position and every infield position other than shortstop and catcher, giving the Pirates plenty of versatility. Tawa is not yet eligible for salary arbitration and is under team control through 2031.