Frazier returned to the Pirates on a minor-league deal Tuesday and will join the team's alternate training site, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Frazier exercised his opt-out clause Friday once it became clear that he wouldn't be winning a spot on the active roster, but he'll remain with the organization after all. He'll provide depth at both corner infield spots in the event of an injury, but it's not clear how much playing time the rebuilding Pirates will want to give to a 35-year-old who's produced a below-average batting line in two of the last three seasons.