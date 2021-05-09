Frazier went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 6-5 win against the Cubs.
The 35-year-old has struggled with his timing at the plate -- he's now 5-for-35 in 2021, but Sunday's showing figures to keep him in the lineup with Colin Moran (groin) out for the next couple weeks. Frazier inexplicably took his foot off of first base while covering on a routine ground ball to second base, but the gaffe didn't cost his team. Manager Derek Shelton told 93.7 The Fan on Sunday that Phillip Evans and even Erik Gonzalez could also see time at first base.