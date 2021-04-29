Frazier went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and two walks in Wednesday's loss against the Royals.

Frazier started the season 0-for-14 through his first four games and was benched Tuesday, but he took advantage of the day off to end that slump in this one -- he recorded his first hit of the season with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth. The veteran doesn't appear ticketed to have a big role following his slow start to the campaign, however, and his opportunities -- particularly in NL parks -- might be limited going forward.