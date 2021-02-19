Frazier signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Kevin Williams of Shore Sports Network reports.

The 35-year-old will join his fifth team in the past five years after signing with Pittsburgh as a non-roster invitee. Frazier had a .236/.302/.382 slash line with four homers in 172 plate appearances between the Mets and Rangers in 2020. He'll likely be a bench option in the corner infield spots if he manages to make the Opening Day roster.