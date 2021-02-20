Frazier's path to playing time is most likely as the right-handed portion of a first base platoon with the left-handed hitting Colin Moran, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Although he's primarily served as a third baseman, the team's brightest prospect, Ke'Bryan Hayes, figures to see the bulk of playing time at the hot corner. Frazier has totaled 113 games at first base. Last year, he hit .343 against southpaws in 43 at-bats. While his roster spot isn't guaranteed off a minor-league deal signing, his main competition is the likes of Will Craig and the versatile Phillip Evans. As such, Frazier could prove to be a viable streaming option. He holds a career slash line at PNC Park of .307/.379/.553 with eight home runs, but of course that came against Pirates pitching.