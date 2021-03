Frazier (back) has been able to take swings in the batting cage this week, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The veteran corner infielder continues to progress in his recovery from lower-back tightness, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup before the Pirates' Grapefruit League schedule comes to a close. Assuming he's back to full health heading into Opening Day, Frazier, a non-roster invitee, should be in good position to win a bench role with the Pirates.