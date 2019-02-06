Pirates' Tom Koehler: Lands MiLB deal with Pittsburgh
Koehler (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander missed all of 2018 due to a shoulder injury initially incurred during spring training. However, the Pirates were willing to take a flier on him despite the health woes and his middling 4.39 ERA in his career. Koehler is expected to spend much of the 2019 campaign rehabbing from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July, but he could offer some rotation depth later in the season if he proves to be effective upon his return.
