Watson (5-3) gave up a run on two hits and a walk in the seventh inning against the Giants on Wednesday, sending him to the loss column.

After starter Trevor Williams battled San Francisco's Jeff Samardzija to a draw over six innings, Watson came in and promptly ruined things. He just posted an identical stat line (except for the decision) against the Giants on Monday, and these two games have interrupted the momentum he'd been building by allowing just one run over his prior 12.2 innings. At this point, it doesn't look like there's any chance he'll win his old closing gig back from Felipe Rivero.