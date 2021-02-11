The Pirates signed Wolters to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though he was ultimately non-tendered by the Rockies heading into the offseason, Wolters served as the team's primary backstop in 2020, starting 35 of 60 games. Despite the benefit of playing his home games at altitude over his past five seasons in Colorado, Wolters was an unproductive hitter even by catcher's standards, accruing a .238/.323/.319 batting line with only seven home runs in 1,232 career plate appearances. The 28-year-old has drawn praise for his defense, however, and that could help his case for securing a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster. He'll be competing with 40-man roster players Jacob Stallings and Michael Perez and non-roster invitee Joe Hudson for one of the two or three openings at the position.