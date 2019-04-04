Pirates' Travis MacGregor: Recovering from Tommy John surgery
MacGregor underwent Tommy John surgery last September and will miss the entire 2019 season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
A 6-foot-3, 180-pound projectable righty, MacGregor wasn't really on the dynasty-league radar, but he could have gotten himself there with a healthy, productive season at High-A. Instead, he will be on the shelf all season and may not even be healthy in time to pitch in winter ball. He will likely head back to Low-A to open the 2020 season to knock off rust before an assignment to High-A.
