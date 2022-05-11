Swaggerty (concussion) was activated from the 7-day minor-league injured list Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Swaggerty sustained a mild concussion last week, but he'll be back in action following a minimal stay on the injured list. He's hitting .194 with a homer, seven RBI, five runs and three steals at Triple-A Indianapolis this year.
