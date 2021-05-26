Swaggerty is dealing with a fully dislocated right shoulder, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
The Pirates have yet to determine whether surgery will be necessary for the outfield prospect. The length of Swaggerty's absence remains unclear, as it depends to some extent on whether he undergoes surgery or not.
