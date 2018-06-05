Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Drafted 10th overall by Pittsburgh

The Pirates have selected Swaggerty with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A plus runner who could hit atop a lineup and provide sneaky pop with quality center field defense, Swaggerty has a claim as the best all-around position player in this year's draft. He is hitting .296/.455/.526 with 13 home runs, nine steals (on 14 attempts) and a 38:54 K:BB through 213 at-bats in his junior year for South Alabama. Outside of the impressive K:BB, those aren't outstanding numbers for a top college hitting prospect, particularly given the fact he is not playing in the SEC or ACC. However, Swaggerty's all-around game might end up proving more fruitful than some of the other top college hitters in this class. One other thing working in Swaggerty's favor is that he doesn't turn 21 until Aug. 19, making him one of the youngest college players expected to come off the board in the first couple rounds. As is often the case, his hit tool will determine whether he is a high-end everyday player or a fourth outfielder. We've seen players with this profile flop in recent years (Adam Haseley and Mickey Moniak come to mind), but when they hit, teams can end up with an Andrew Benintendi-level asset.