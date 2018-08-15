Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Earns call to Sally League
The Pirates have promoted Swaggerty from their short-season New York-Penn League affiliate to Low-A West Virginia, Shane Hennigan of MiLB.com reports.
It didn't take long for the 10th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft to earn his first promotion, as Swaggerty proved no match for the New York-Penn League after slashing .288/.365/.453 with 13 extra-base hits in 36 games. The 20-year-old outfielder seems likely to finish out the campaign at Low-A before eyeing an assignment at High-A Bradenton to begin the 2019 season.
