Swaggerty has started four games in center field for Triple-A Indianapolis early in the 2022 season.

Swaggerty began the season serving exclusively as the designated hitter as he continued to recover from shoulder surgery. However, his ability to play in the outfield is a significant development, as it clears his path for a promotion to Pittsburgh when the team deems he's ready. On the other hand, Swaggerty hasn't been particularly effective at the plate to this point, as he's hit just .231/.318/.333 while striking out at a 25 percent clip across 44 plate appearances.