Swaggerty (dislocated shoulder) has not made a final decision on whether or not to get surgery, but is "headed that way," according to general manager Ben Cherington, Jake Crouse of MLB.come reports.
The outfield prospect was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday. Based on Cherington's comments, the 23-year-old seems very likely to get surgery, though a final determination has yet to be made.
More News
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Moves to MiLB IL•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Details emerge about injury•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Rewarded with aggressive placement•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Invited to major-league camp•