Swaggerty, who is on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Indianapolis with a viral illness, is participating in all baseball activities and could return to action before the end of May, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He landed on the injured list with the viral illness at the end of April, so it's been a lengthy absence. Swaggerty hit .231 with a .310 OBP, one home run and three steals in 14 games prior to landing on the shelf.
More News
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Optioned out to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Pushing for Opening Day roster•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Sent down Monday•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Hitless in debut•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday•
-
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Performance picking up•