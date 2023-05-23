Swaggerty, who is on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Indianapolis with a viral illness, is participating in all baseball activities and could return to action before the end of May, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He landed on the injured list with the viral illness at the end of April, so it's been a lengthy absence. Swaggerty hit .231 with a .310 OBP, one home run and three steals in 14 games prior to landing on the shelf.