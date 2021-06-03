Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Swaggerty underwent surgery on his dislocated right shoulder earlier this week and is expected to make a full recovery in about five months, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Assuming the Pirates adhere to that timeline, Swaggerty's 2021 season is effectively over. The 23-year-old outfielder entered the year as one of the top prospects in the system and could have been in the mix to receive a big-league call-up this summer, but the shoulder procedure could hinder his long-term outlook. If he gets a clean bill of health next spring, Swaggerty will have to prove that he can still hit the ball with enough authority at Triple-A Indianapolis before entering the conversation for a promotion.