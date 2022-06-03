Swaggerty hit .338/.403/.492 across 65 at-bats in May with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Swaggerty had a miserable start to the season and was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion on May 4. However, he's turned things around since and has primarily played in center field -- an indication that he is fully past a shoulder injury that spoiled his 2021 campaign. The Pirates have been aggressive in promoting prospects to the majors of late, so Swaggerty's big-league debut may not be far off.

